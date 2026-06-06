Not all members of Iran soccer team granted US visas

The approval comes just 10 days before the team's opening fixture against New Zealand, which will be held in Los Angeles on 15 June, Tehran Times reported.

"The visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup, including for athletes and necessary support staff, have been issued," an officials said.

The Iranian football federation is yet to publicly comment on the visa approvals.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on 11 June, and will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In late May, Iran moved its training base to Mexico from Tucson, Arizona, which Mehdi Taj, president of Iran's soccer federation, said was due to visa problems.

The Iranian media have reported that some members of the Iran team's technical and administrative staff had not received a visa to enter the U.S..

The US denial of visas for the World Cup is a politicaly-motivated move amid the country's aggression on Iran. Iran fore the fourt consecutive edition were the first Asian team that qualified for the shared 2026 US and Mexico World Cup.

MNA/6851384