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Jun 6, 2026, 4:02 PM

Not all members of Iran soccer team granted US visas

Not all members of Iran soccer team granted US visas

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – As many as 26 Iranian national men's football team members have been granted visas to enter the United States for the World Cup while 12 other members of the team inculding the boss have been denied visas.

The approval comes just 10 days before the team's opening fixture against New Zealand, which will be held in Los Angeles on 15 June, Tehran Times reported. 

"The visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup, including for athletes and necessary support staff, have been issued," an officials said.

The Iranian football federation is yet to publicly comment on the visa approvals.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on 11 June, and will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In late May, Iran moved its training base to Mexico from Tucson, Arizona, which Mehdi Taj, president of Iran's soccer federation, said was due to visa problems.

The Iranian media have reported that some members of the Iran team's technical and administrative staff had not received a visa to enter the U.S..

The US denial of visas for the World Cup is a politicaly-motivated move amid the country's aggression on Iran. Iran fore the fourt consecutive edition were the first Asian team that qualified for the shared 2026 US and Mexico World Cup. 

MNA/6851384

News ID 245082

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