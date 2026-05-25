Iran women's volleyball march into 2026 CAVA semifinals

The tournament, hosted in Nepal from May 22 to 29, sees the top regional sides vying for continental glory, Tehran Times reported.

Under the guidance of head coach Lee Do-hee, Iran have defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their first two matches in Pool B.

Team Melli will play Pool A’s second team in semifinals on Thursday.

The CAVA Women’s Volleyball Championship 2026 continues through May 29 in Kathmandu as teams compete for regional honors and strengthen sporting ties across the region.

MNA