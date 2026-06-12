Will of Lebanon nation, Hezbollah to not broken by aggression

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, Esmaeil Ghaani wrote, “The Zionist regime must know that the occupation, aggression, and continuous crimes against the people of southern Lebanon will never break the iron will of the resilient Lebanese people and fighters of Hezbollah Resistance Movement.”

Stating that southern Lebanon has always been and will remain a land of honor, resistance, and steadfastness, Ghaani emphasized that Hezbollah, as a symbol of resistance and honor of the Islamic nation, will continue to be at the forefront of defending Lebanon and confronting the excessive demands of the occupying regime of Israel, and the divine promise of victory of truth over falsehood will be fulfilled.

MNA/6857399