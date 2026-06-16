Resistance Front remains resilient, able to endure pressure

Neither the US nor the Israeli regime has succeeded in forcing resistance groups out of the field, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani stated that Washington and Tel Aviv now understand better than before that the force is continuing to confront them under the most difficult conditions.

Referring to the developments since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the commander said unprecedented pressure, extensive destruction, and severe crimes in Palestine and Lebanon have failed to eliminate any of the resistance groups.

The continued presence and endurance of these groups have become a source of concern for their adversaries, General Ghaani underlined.

The general warned the US and the Zionist regime against confrontation with resistance movements, saying that past years have shown they were unable to overcome them.

He also said Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement stood alongside Iran during the recent imposed war and described the movement as deeply rooted in Lebanese society and impossible to eliminate through external pressure.

The Quds Force commander further stated that opponents of the resistance have suffered strategic setbacks wherever they engaged with resistance groups.

He pointed to Bab el-Mandeb as one of the strategic cards of the Resistance Front and suggested that additional capabilities could emerge if necessary.

Brigadier General Ghaani finally argued that the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran has weakened the US credibility and accelerated the decline of the Zionist regime.

MNA