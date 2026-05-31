Iran’s envoy to Qatar meets his Russian counterpart in Doha

During the meeting, the two ambassadors exchanged their views on the bilateral relations and the recent developments in the region.
Salehabadi and Dogadkin emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral ties in different fields.
MNA/6845760
TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Ali Salehabadi met and held talks with Russia’s Envoy to Doha Dmitry Dogadkin.
During the meeting, the two ambassadors exchanged their views on the bilateral relations and the recent developments in the region.
Salehabadi and Dogadkin emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral ties in different fields.
MNA/6845760
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