Iranian Army ready to respond to any threat

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army, said the Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend Iran’s territorial integrity, independence, and the Islamic Establishment, emphasizing that the nature of threats—whether maritime, ground-based, or aerial—does not alter the army’s readiness.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a memorial ceremony for the late Army Commander Major General Mohammad Salimi at the Command and Staff University (DAFOOS), Sayyari responded to questions regarding the presence of US naval vessels in the region.

He said the United States has pursued a “gunboat diplomacy” since 1980, seeking to intimidate others through the deployment of large warships and extensive military equipment.

According to Sayyari, such displays aim to impose pressure by projecting power, but he stressed that Iran has learned key lessons from the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, about not fearing hollow powers.

He warned that any hostile action would not be one-sided, stating that if an incident were to occur, the opposing side would also suffer significant damage, which, he said, would be substantial.

Sayyari rejected the notion that Iran lacks capabilities compared to its adversaries, noting that during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, all resources were provided to Iran’s enemies, yet Iran demonstrated resilience and capability. He stressed that Iran possesses assets its adversaries do not, including faith, belief, military equipment, innovation, and operational creativity.

He said these capabilities, demonstrated during the eight-year war and the 12-day imposed war, remain fully in place, adding that Iran’s adversaries are aware of these realities.

Sayyari reiterated that the Iranian Army stands fully ready to carry out its missions with full strength and remains confident of comprehensive public support, similar to the period of the Sacred Defense.

He stressed that the army is always prepared to confront any threat, regardless of its domain, reiterating that Iran’s Armed Forces stand firm and will continue to do so.

Sayyari also addressed enemy efforts in cognitive, soft, and hybrid warfare, saying that when adversaries fail to achieve results through military means, they intensify pressure in these areas. He added that Iranian officials and the public are well aware of such tactics and understand that unity, cohesion, coordination, and solidarity are the most effective responses.

He said attempts to undermine national unity have repeatedly failed, citing public participation in national events as evidence that such efforts would not succeed, stressing that the Iranian people remain vigilant and aware of who their enemies are.

MNA/1404110804189