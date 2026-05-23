Pakistani army says chief's visit to Iran 'highly productive'

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir's meetings with Iran's top civil and military leadership during his visit to the country have resulted in "encouraging progress towards a final understanding", the military’s media wing said on Saturday, according to local Pakistani media.

CDF Munir concluded a short but highly productive official visit to Iran, during which he held high-level engagements with Iranian leadership as part of ongoing mediation efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and constructive engagement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir met with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

"The discussions remained focused upon expediting the consultative process underway to support peace and stability in the region and to reach to a conclusive agreement," read the communique.

CDF Munir landed in Tehran on Friday as Islamabad intensified efforts to help broker a peace deal between the United States and Iran.

MNA