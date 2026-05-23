Araghchi, Guterres consult on war, NPT, and diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has spoken by telephone with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, briefing him on the latest state of the diplomatic process aimed at ending the war imposed on Iran and discussing the factors that are disrupting the Pakistan-mediated negotiations with the United States.

In the call, Araghchi outlined the current trajectory of the diplomatic track and identified America's record of bad faith, including repeated betrayals of diplomatic commitments, military aggression against Iran, contradictory positions, and persistent maximalist demands, as the primary disrupting force in the Pakistan-brokered dialogue.

Despite expressing deep suspicion toward the United States, Araghchi was clear that Iran has chosen to engage the process seriously. "The Islamic Republic of Iran, despite profound distrust toward America, has entered this diplomatic process with a responsible approach and full seriousness, and is working to achieve a reasonable and just outcome," he said.

UN Secretary-General Guterres, for his part, rejected the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and underscored the necessity of adhering to the principles of the UN Charter and pursuing diplomatic paths to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The two also discussed matters related to the Review conference of the parties to the treaty on NPT currently underway in New York.

MNA