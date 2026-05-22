Pakistan urges broadening judicial relations with Iran

During the meeting on Thursday between Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, both parties highlighted the importance of enhancing judicial and institutional cooperation through sharing experiences and implementing judicial reforms.

Amiri-Moghaddam praised the reform initiatives by the Pakistani judiciary, expressing appreciation for their efforts to expedite the cases of Iranian nationals held in various prisons throughout Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, for his part, referred to the long-standing and brotherly relations between the two countries, stating that lasting friendship and mutual respect are the foundations of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the administration of justice.

Afridi also conveyed the affection that the Pakistani people have for Iran and expressed his wishes for peace, stability, and progress for the Iranian people.

MNA/IRN