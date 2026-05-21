Russia ready to help Iran, US reach solution on uranium

"I would like to reiterate Russia’s principled position on Iran’s inalienable right to develop a peaceful nuclear program in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Only the Iranian people can decide how to exercise this right, including in the context of uranium enrichment and the nuclear material at their disposal," Zakharova highlighted.

"Russia stands fully ready to provide the necessary assistance to Tehran and Washington in carrying out decisions that may be reached during the negotiations," she added.

Zakharova said that this issue can only be resolved through political and diplomatic means, based on international law and with due regard for Iran’s interests. "I understand you are interested in the details of these negotiation processes, but that information remains behind closed doors for now," she noted.

MNA