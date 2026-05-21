UN must not ignore Trump threats, Iran envoy says

Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani told a Security Council session on the protection of civilians that shielding non-combatants is a binding legal obligation under humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions and the UN Charter - yet civilians are increasingly subjected to deliberate military attacks, collective punishment and systematic destruction of infrastructure.

He said this tragic reality is evident from Gaza to Lebanon and most recently in the war of aggression against Iran, launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. During the 40-day conflict, the aggressors committed severe and systematic violations by intentionally targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, Iravani said.

In one brutal attack, he said, a girls' school in Minab was deliberately struck and completely destroyed, killing more than 168 innocent students. These are not collateral damage; they are war crimes, he added.

Iravani said the Security Council has failed in its responsibilities because of obstruction by a permanent member that is itself the aggressor. He said the Council must not remain silent or indifferent to President Trump's repeated daily threats against Iran - including explicit vows to bomb the country, return it to the Stone Age, destroy its energy and industrial infrastructure, and target its nuclear scientists and senior officials.

Normalising this threat of use of force, acts of aggression and inflammatory rhetoric by a permanent member of the Security Council sets a dangerous precedent, he said.

The United States, Israel, and those who facilitated the aggression against Iran must bear full legal and international responsibility for these crimes, Iravani said, warning that impunity for such acts not only betrays the victims but threatens international peace and security.

He stressed that Iran's actions have been legitimate and within its right to self-defence, dismissing any attempt to portray them as illegitimate as baseless and politically motivated.

MNA