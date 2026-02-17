Iran, Turkey strengthen judicial cooperation

Nasser Seraj, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Judiciary held a meeting with Hicabi Kırlangıç Ambassador of Turkey to Tehran, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the friendly relations and religious, political, cultural, and historical similarities as well as the continuation and strengthening of relations, especially judicial and human rights dialogues.

"In addition to bilateral legal and judicial cooperation, regional cooperation is also of particular importance with the aim of respecting, guaranteeing, and developing international law. As a result of this cooperation, terrorism, extremism, and violence can be tackled," the Iranian judicial official said.

"One of the ways to combat such problems and also confronting unilateralism is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," Seraj added.

Hicabi Kırlangıç, for his part, emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries and said that, "Bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Ankara has grown rapidly in various fields."

