Iran, Austria FMs discuss ties, latest trends on diplomacy

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest developments and processes pertinent to the diplomacy.
MNA/ 6837181
TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger held a telephone conversation late on Thursday to discuss the latest developments and processes related to the diplomacy.
During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest developments and processes pertinent to the diplomacy.
MNA/ 6837181
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