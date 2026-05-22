  1. Politics
May 22, 2026, 9:38 AM

Iran, Austria FMs discuss ties, latest trends on diplomacy

Iran, Austria FMs discuss ties, latest trends on diplomacy

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger held a telephone conversation late on Thursday to discuss the latest developments and processes related to the diplomacy.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest developments and processes pertinent to the diplomacy.

MNA/ 6837181

News ID 244693

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News