  1. Politics
May 20, 2026, 11:03 AM

IRGC warns war will expand beyond region if Iran hit again

IRGC warns war will expand beyond region if Iran hit again

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iran's IRGC warned Wednesday that any renewed US-Israeli aggression on the country will trigger a war extending far beyond the Middle East, with strikes in places adversaries do not expect.

In a strongly worded statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps addressed the "American-Zionist enemy," saying Washington and Israel have failed to learn from repeated strategic defeats and are once again resorting to threats. 

The IRGC said that while the two armies attacked Iran with the full capabilities of the world's most expensive military forces, Iran did not deploy all of its capacities against them.

Should aggression be repeated, the IRGC emphasized, "the regional war that was promised will this time be extended beyond the region, and our crushing blows will bring you to ruin in places you cannot imagine."

Quoting a Quranic verse on fighting those who break their oaths and mock the faith, the IRGC declared, "We are men of war, and you will see our power on the battlefield, not in hollow statements and virtual pages."

MNA

News ID 244665

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