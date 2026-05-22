Araghchi, Naqvi discuss proposals to resolve Iran-US disputes

Naqvi held another round of talks with Iran's top diplomat in Tehran on Friday as part of consultations on efforts to ease tensions and advance diplomatic solutions, the Pakistani Embassy in Iran announced.

The visit marks the second trip by Pakistan’s interior minister to Tehran in less than a week. Naqvi traveled to Tehran on Wednesday for meetings with Iranian officials and has held consultations with several senior Iranian figures, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni, and other officials.

His visit focused on the expansion of bilateral economic and scientific cooperation, the promotion of regional stability through Islamic unity, and Pakistan’s ongoing role as a mediator in negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The consultations came against the backdrop of recent military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials have emphasized that regional security can only be achieved through the withdrawal of external powers and the strengthening of ties among neighboring Islamic states.

Pakistan’s role was described as pivotal, with Tehran appreciating Islamabad’s “sincere and committed efforts” to reduce tensions and facilitate dialogue.

Reports also indicate that Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to travel to Tehran as part of mediation efforts between Iran and the US.

MNA/TSN