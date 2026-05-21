Iran has weapons not deployed yet: Report

The military source told the Russian media outlet RIA Novosti that Tehran possesses modern weapons that have not yet been used on the battlefield in the conflict with the US and Israel.

“We have produced modern weapons domestically that have not yet been used on the battlefield and have not actually been tested in practice,” the source said, commenting on Iran’s readiness for confronting a repeat of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime.

The source added that Tehran does not face a shortage in terms of defense facilities and equipment.

“In terms of equipment and defense capacity, we have no shortage that would prevent the country from defending itself. This time, we do not intend to show restraint.”

In a statement on Wednesday in reaction to recent hostile threats, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned that any renewed aggression against Iran would expand the conflict beyond the region, stressing that the Islamic Republic had not yet employed all its capabilities during the recent confrontation with the US and Israeli enemies.

The IRGC said the US and the Zionist regime have failed to learn from their repeated strategic defeats against the Islamic Republic.

“The American-Zionist enemies, which have failed to learn lessons from their major and repeated strategic defeats against the Islamic Revolution and have once again resorted to threats, should know that although they attacked us using all the capabilities of two of the world’s most expensive armies, we did not employ all the capacities of the Islamic Revolution against them,” the statement said.

“But now, if aggression against Iran is repeated, the regional war that had been promised will this time extend beyond the region, and our crushing blows will cast you into ruin in places you cannot imagine,” it warned the enemies.

“We are men of war, and you will see our power on the battlefield, not in hollow statements and virtual pages,” the IRGC reminded the US and the Zionist regime.

MNA/TSN