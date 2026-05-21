Iranian sailors return home after US vessel seizure

The sailors arrived in Iran aboard a Mahan Air passenger flight from Islamabad after days of intensive diplomatic consultations involving Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani and Singaporean counterparts.

An informed diplomatic source said that the 20-member Iranian crew departed Islamabad for Tehran earlier on Thursday.

The release of the Iranian sailors, along with 11 Pakistani crew members, followed intensive consultations conducted by Araghchi with officials from Pakistan and Singapore.

Last Friday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that efforts to repatriate the 20 Iranian and 11 Pakistani sailors had succeeded after their vessel was detained by the United States in waters near Singapore.

According to Pakistani officials, the sailors were transferred from Thailand to Islamabad on the night of May 15.

Pakistan had earlier stated that the United States agreed to release several Iranian and Pakistani sailors near Singapore and that Islamabad would facilitate their return home.

MNA/IRN