Two chinese oil tankers exit Strait of Hormuz: Report

Two Chinese tankers laden with oil exited the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing shipping data.

The two Chinese supertankers carrying 4 million barrels ​of Middle East crude oil exited the Strait ‌of Hormuz on Wednesday after waiting in the Persian Gulf for more than two months, shipping data on LSEG and Kpler showed.

The ships ​are among a handful of supertankers carrying Iraqi crude ​exiting the Persian Gulf this month via a transit route ⁠that Iran has ordered ships to use.

Chinese-flagged Very Large ​Crude Carrier (VLCC) Yuan Gui Yang loaded 2 million barrels of ​Iraqi Basrah crude on February 27, a day before the US-Israeli war on Iran started, the data showed.

The development follows the claims of US President Donald Trump, who said on Tuesday the war would be over "very quickly," ‌while Vice President JD Vance talked up progress in talks with Tehran about an agreement to end hostilities.

MNA