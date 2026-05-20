Martyr Raeisi dedicated himself to serving Iranian nation

In a statement published on social media, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei marked the second anniversary of the martyrdom of President Raeisi and his companions, saying Raeisi’s people-centered approach was a core component of his character and management style.

He added that the late president was completely forthright in expressing revolutionary and ideological positions, articulating the ideals of the Islamic Revolution in various forums without hesitation.

Ejei recalled that martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had praised Raeisi for his people-centeredness, tirelessness, piety, and wisdom, describing this recognition as the highest medal of honor for the martyred president.

Raeisi served the Islamic system and the Iranian people for many years in various positions within the judiciary, including as its head, he said.

The Judiciary chief also paid tribute to former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, describing him as a skilled and revolutionary diplomat who, like President Raeisi, made great efforts in expressing revolutionary positions and built a bridge between the battlefield and diplomacy, according to Press TV.

Raeisi and Amir-Abdollahian embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in the Varzaqan region of Iran's East Azarbaijan Province on May 19, 2024, while returning from the inauguration ceremony of the Qiz Qalehsi Dam to Tabriz.

MNA