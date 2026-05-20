US hostility toward Iran dates back 73 years: Baghaei

In a message posted Tuesday night on his X account, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Today, 19 May (29 Ordibehesht), marks the birthday of Mohammad Mosaddegh, the famed Iranian Prime Minister whose government was violently overthrown in a coup engineered and backed by the United States and UK, solely for his unwavering defense of Iran’s national interests, his fierce resistance to foreign domination, and his refusal to allow the plunder of Iran’s national resources.”

The spokesperson argued that references by US officials to 47 years of confrontation with Iran deliberately overlook earlier events, emphasizing, “American officials repeatedly speak of “47 years” of confrontation with Iran. This is a deliberate distortion of history; the U.S. hostility toward the Iranian nation did not begin in 1979 — it began in 1953. For more than 73 years, the Iranian people have endured a long record of American intervention, sanctions, threats, and military aggression.”

He added, “Revisiting Dr. Mosaddegh’s legacy and the 1953 Anglo-American coup delivers a clear and timeless lesson: the only true path to national dignity, sovereignty, and sustainable progress is resolute insistence on sovereign rights and political independence.”

The remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump’s attempt to blame the Islamic Republic for the breakdown in relations between Tehran and Washington.

MNA/IRN