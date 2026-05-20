UK bans imports of Russian uranium

"This amendment extended the existing import sanctions measures by prohibiting the import of uranium as well as the acquisition, and supply and delivery, directly or indirectly of uranium," the document reads.

The new measures take effect on May 20. They also include a ban on the provision of technical assistance, financial services and funds, and brokering services related to these goods.

However, a number of exemptions apply to Russian uranium. In particular, "the acquisition, supply and delivery, technical assistance, financial services and funds, and brokering services" remain permitted if the uranium is needed to continue operations of a nuclear installation in a third country, provided that the facility was already operational before May 20, 2026.

The exceptions also apply to uranium exported from Russia before May 20, 2026 and stored in a third country.

MNA