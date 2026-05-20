  1. Politics
May 20, 2026, 8:06 AM

Iran warns UN of US abuse of Security Council

Iran warns UN of US abuse of Security Council

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iran's UN mission accused the United States of exploiting the Security Council to spread lies about Tehran's peaceful nuclear programme, calling Washington a criminal playing prosecutor and judge to whitewash its own

In a statement, the Iranian mission said the United States, which is the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons, continues to violate international law through illegal naval blockades and unwavering support for Israeli crimes and atrocities across the region.

It said Washington is itself responsible for attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The US, the statement added, is using the Security Council podium to peddle false accusations and misleading information against Iran and its peaceful nuclear programme, while hypocritically invoking concepts of international peace, security, and freedom of navigation.

In reality, the criminal and the thief are now playing the role of prosecutor and judge, attempting to whitewash their own crimes, the mission concluded.

MNA

News ID 244656

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News