Iran warns UN of US abuse of Security Council

In a statement, the Iranian mission said the United States, which is the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons, continues to violate international law through illegal naval blockades and unwavering support for Israeli crimes and atrocities across the region.

It said Washington is itself responsible for attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The US, the statement added, is using the Security Council podium to peddle false accusations and misleading information against Iran and its peaceful nuclear programme, while hypocritically invoking concepts of international peace, security, and freedom of navigation.

In reality, the criminal and the thief are now playing the role of prosecutor and judge, attempting to whitewash their own crimes, the mission concluded.

MNA