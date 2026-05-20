  1. Politics
May 20, 2026, 11:52 AM

IAEA chief to go to Persian Gulf to find diplomatic solution

IAEA chief to go to Persian Gulf to find diplomatic solution

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says he will travel to the Persian Gulf region to find a diplomatic path towards nuclear safety and security.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Rafael Grossi wrote that the United Nations Security Council was briefed today on the situation at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates following a drone attack on Sunday.

Although radiation levels remain within normal limits and external power to the plant has been restored, the situation remains extremely worrying, he said, adding that he told the members of the UN Security Council that attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities are unacceptable and pose undeniable risks to people and the environment.

"I also reiterated my call on all parties to respect the seven essential principles to ensure nuclear safety and security.”

The IAEA will continue to do everything within its mandate to help maintain nuclear safety and security and support efforts to find a diplomatic path, he emphasized.

Grossi told that he would travel to the Persian Gulf region soon to continue this important work.

MNA/6835603

News ID 244668

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