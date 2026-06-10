  1. Economy
Jun 10, 2026, 2:30 PM

Iran’s auto imports register 47% growth in 2 months: IRICA

Iran’s auto imports register 47% growth in 2 months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has said that 11,000 autos were imported into the country in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to May 22).

Speaking on the sidelines of the anniversary of the implementation of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Wednesday, Foroud Asgari stated that the car imports into the country between March 21 and May 22 showed a 47 percent growth, showing a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

He went on to say that 4,538 vehicles were imported into the country in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to April 22).

MNA/6856036

News ID 245235

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