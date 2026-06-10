Iran’s auto imports register 47% growth in 2 months: IRICA

Speaking on the sidelines of the anniversary of the implementation of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Wednesday, Foroud Asgari stated that the car imports into the country between March 21 and May 22 showed a 47 percent growth, showing a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

He went on to say that 4,538 vehicles were imported into the country in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to April 22).

MNA/6856036