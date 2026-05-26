  1. Politics
May 26, 2026, 11:24 PM

25 vessels pass Hormuz after cooardination with IRGC Navy

25 vessels pass Hormuz after cooardination with IRGC Navy

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – The IRGC Navy said in a statement on Tuesday night that as many as 25 other ships and oil tankers could trasit through the Strait of Hormuz after cooardination with the IRGC naval forces.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said in a statement on Tuesday night that, "Over the past 24 hours, 25 ships, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels, passed through the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission with the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy."

The IRGC Navy further announced, "Smart control of the Strait of Hormuz is being carried out with might and any aggression will be responded to with crushing blows."

MNA/6842255

News ID 244827

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