Iran seeks compensation from 5 Arab states for aggression

In a letter addressed to Secretary General António Guterres and Security Council President Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative Amir Saeed Iravani rejected recent compensation demands from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan and said that under the present circumstances, the named states cannot lawfully invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter (the right to self-defense) vis-à-vis Iran as they facilitated the US-Israel aggression.

Instead, Tehran asserts that it is “the victim of aggression” and is exercising its inherent right of self-defense, he added in the letter.

The letter further states that in some instances, unlawful armed attacks against civilian targets inside Iran have been carried out directly by those states.

The Iranian mission demanded that the five countries should immediately cease their internationally wrongful acts of allowing their territories to be used by aggressors and, in certain cases, engaging in direct unlawful armed attacks against Iran.

By those acts, he added, they have breached their international obligations towards Iran under international law, thereby engaging their international responsibility.

Iravani reiterated that they should make full reparation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damage sustained as a result of their internationally wrongful acts.

The US and Israel started the latest round of unlawful military aggression against Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.

MNA

The attacks led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and hundreds of Iranian civilians, including women and children, as well as several senior military commanders.

Iran carried out extensive retaliatory attacks on US assets in the region and on locations in the Israeli-occupied territories since the very first day of the US–Israeli aggression.

The Islamic Republic says it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors and that its reprisal attacks are directed at US assets and bases on their soil.

It also warned regional countries not to allow their territory to be used for attacks against Iran.

MNA