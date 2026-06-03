Iran strikes cause serious damage to US base in Kuwait

According to released satellite images, one of the drone/aircraft hnagers at the US Ali al-Salem Base in Kuwait was destroyed as a result of Iran's missile attacks which was carried out earlier on Wednesday after the US aggression on a military station in south Iran.

Last night, the US once again targeted southern Iran, including Qeshm Island, from its bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. These aggressions were quickly responded to by attacking the origin of those attacks. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense acknowledged in a statement that Iran had attacked the source of the attacks with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also confirmed in a statement that Iran had launched missile attacks on its bases in West Asia.

Western media, including BBC had previously reported multi-million dollar damage to about 20 US bases in the region due to Iranian attacks. These media outlets emphasized that the Americans were hiding the real leval if damage to their bases.

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