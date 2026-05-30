Tehran, Moscow eye broadening academic cooperation

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Head of Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIA) Igor Chaika on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides held consultations to strengthen academic and humanitarian cooperation.

The Russian official expressed condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Iran and condemned the military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against the country.

The two sides also agreed to accelerate and deepen cooperation by forming a joint working group.

In a separate meeting, Jalali and Andrey Bistritsky, chairman of the Valdai Discussion Club, discussed current developments in the global and regional arenas. They also reviewed the implications of the recent war on Iran, the conflict in Ukraine, and possible future scenarios.

The Valdai Discussion Club is one of Russia’s leading think tanks and works closely with the Institute for Political and International Studies affiliated with Iran’s Foreign Ministry. The two sides have so far held six annual joint sessions.

MNA