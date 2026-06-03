Three crewmembers killed in UK Navy helicopter crash

The Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed during a training exercise shortly before 4am on Wednesday near Okehampton , the Ministry of Defence has confirmed, according to local Indian websites.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, and an investigation is now under way.

The head of the Navy, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, said: “I am deeply saddened to share the news that three crewmembers on board a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon.

MNA