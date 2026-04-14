Attacks on schools, unis aimed at stopping Iran's progress

Pezeshkian made the comments on a visit to the Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Tehran, where he also appreciated the efforts of teachers and administrators in continuing the educational process and serving the people during 40 days of war imposed by the US and the Zionist regime on Iran.

He described education as the foundation of the country's sustainable development and stated, “Any transformation in the country, without serious attention to the education system, will be unstable.”

The president also identified the enemy’s concerns about the growth and advancement of Iran in all fields as the main reason for all hostilities against the Iranian nation.

“The enemies of Iran cannot bear to see Iran’s development and empowerment; they have a problem with our knowledge, awareness, and abilities, and do not want Iran to be a developed country; therefore, they target science, schools, and universities,” Pezeshkian added.

He emphasized that the Iranian nation will continue to move on the path of progress and development relying on the weapon of knowledge and its own capabilities, reaffirming his administration’s determination to serve the people sincerely.

Pezeshkian adminstration's spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said yesterday that at least 942 schools across Iran were damaged, including 18 that were completely destroyed during 40 day-US Zionist aggression.

MNA