Era of cost-free threats against Iran has ended: Ghalibaf

In a message on the anniversary of the passing of founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Ghalibaf stated that Iran's current confrontation with the United States and the Zionist regime proves that the era of threatening Iran without consequence has ended.

The speaker of the Iranian parliament, who heads the Iranian negotiating team in talks with Washington to end the war, wrote in his message "The Elder of Jamaran (Imam Khomeini) consistently emphasized the independence and dignity of Iran, identifying the United States as the "Great Satan" and the ultimate enemy of the Iranian people, famously stating: "I say with absolute confidence that Islam will bring the superpowers to their knees in humiliation. America cannot do a damn thing. We will trample America underfoot. The great nation of Iran has descended upon America like a thunderbolt."

Ghalibaf further wrote that "Imam Khomeini taught the Iranian nation never to retreat in the face of bullying and hegemony. Today, inspired by that very school of thought, the Iranian nation has demonstrated in its battle against the United States and the Zionist regime that the era of cost-free threats against Iran has expired, and any aggression will face a decisive, proportional, and deeply regrettable response."

Elsewhere, he noted that, "Indeed, though Imam Khomeini and the martyred Imam Khamenei are not physically present among us, their path remains vibrant. Millions of soldiers of this school of thought act as guardians of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution across fields of national defense, in the streets, in construction and development, and across various social and political arenas."

MNA