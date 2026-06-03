S. Arabia did not agree to Iran pilgrims use of Taif airport

While Taif Airport is closer to Mecca and could have shortened part of the pilgrims' land route, Saudi Arabia did not agree to Iran using that airport this year, Iranian Haj pilgrims have told local media.

Accordingly, the return flights for the pilgrims will be carried out entirely from Jeddah Airport, and an average of 12 flights of pilgrims will be carried out to the country daily. However, due to the dispatch of the last groups of pilgrims in the days leading up to the Hajj, only one flight will leave Medina for Tehran on the last day of the pilgrims' return (June 14).

A commentator with the knowledge of the Hajj pilgrims affairs, has told local Iranian media that Saudi officials did not agree to the Taif airport for return flight of Iranian pilgrims, perhaps becuase Taif is close to military centers in Saudi Arabia.

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