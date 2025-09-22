Israeli army, settlers ramp up aggression across West Bank

According to Al Mayadeen, two young men were injured by Israeli rubber-coated bullets shortly after midnight during a raid on the town of Ya’bad, west of Jenin.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that a group of settlers occupied a Palestinian house in al-Khalil’s Old City in the southern West Bank. At the same time, elsewhere, Israeli occupation forces set fire to a home during a raid on the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah.

In Nablus, IOF launched a detention campaign in the Balata refugee camp, coinciding with ongoing raids in the city’s eastern neighborhoods. They also detained Sheikh Mustafa Shawar, head of the Association of Palestinian Scholars, from his home in al-Khalil.

Additional raids were reported in several areas of al-Khalil, including Surif, Bani Na’im, and Wadi al-Hariyya. Israeli occupation forces also stormed the town of Qusra and the Old Askar refugee camp near Nablus, as well as the town of Qaffin north of Tulkarm.

In Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied al-Quds, Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters along Airport Street as students made their way to school.

Israeli occupation forces launched a mass detention campaign across the occupied West Bank at dawn Sunday, detaining dozens of Palestinians, including former Arab MK Haneen Zoabi.

MNA