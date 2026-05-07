  1. Politics
May 7, 2026, 9:31 AM

Iran offers delivering services to ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran offers delivering services to ships in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization said Thursday it is ready to provide fuel, medical aid, and limited repair items to all commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, citing its maritime safety obligations.

The Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) issued a formal notice to shipmasters declaring the country’s readiness to deliver public marine services, technical support, and health and medical assistance to commercial traffic in the waterway and adjacent waters.

The message, broadcast via VHF marine radio three times daily for three consecutive days, invites commanders and ship owners to request supplies, fuel, medical services, or permitted repair items.

Vessels can contact the nearest Iranian port’s vessel traffic service on Channel 16 or liaise through local agents, according to the announcement.

The PMO said the measure falls under Iran’s sovereign responsibilities for navigational safety and port services in one of the world’s most strategic transit corridors. 

MNA/6822663

News ID 244281

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News