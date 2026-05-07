Iran offers delivering services to ships in Strait of Hormuz

The Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) issued a formal notice to shipmasters declaring the country’s readiness to deliver public marine services, technical support, and health and medical assistance to commercial traffic in the waterway and adjacent waters.

The message, broadcast via VHF marine radio three times daily for three consecutive days, invites commanders and ship owners to request supplies, fuel, medical services, or permitted repair items.

Vessels can contact the nearest Iranian port’s vessel traffic service on Channel 16 or liaise through local agents, according to the announcement.

The PMO said the measure falls under Iran’s sovereign responsibilities for navigational safety and port services in one of the world’s most strategic transit corridors.

MNA/6822663