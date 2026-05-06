Economic pressures will fail to force Iran into submission

Ghalibaf made the comments in a new audio message addressed to the Iranian people released on Wednesday.

The speaker said that the country is facing a new phase of confrontation in which the enemy is attempting to weaken Iran through economic pressure, media campaigns, and efforts to undermine national unity.

He stated that the latest strategy involves a form of “naval blockade” aimed at intensifying economic strain and shaping public perception in order to push Iran toward submission. “The enemy is trying to dismantle internal cohesion through economic pressure and psychological warfare,” Ghalibaf said.



While noting that the likelihood of military action—particularly terrorist attacks—cannot be ruled out, he emphasized that the primary focus of the current strategy is to weaken Iran from within.



Referring to recent U.S. activities in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, Ghalibaf argued that Washington is relying heavily on economic pressure but is acting on flawed intelligence. “These miscalculations will ultimately create difficulties for all parties, including the American people, who will face rising living costs,” he said.



Ghalibaf stressed that Iran’s society has historically demonstrated resilience under pressure. According to him, even experts outside Iran acknowledge that Iranians are willing to endure economic hardship in order to preserve their independence, national dignity, and beliefs.

MNA