Iran, France presidents hold phone call

According to Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel Macron reported on Wednesday of a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to the report the French President, without condemning the US naval blockade against Iran, which was carried out in violation of all international standards, announced, “I spoke with the Iranian President. All parties must, without delay or conditions, lift the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and establish freedom of navigation!”

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