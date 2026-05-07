Any talk on reopening of Hormuz relies on lifting of blockade

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remains distrustful of the United States due to hostile actions occurring alongside negotiations, while reaffirming Tehran’s readiness to resolve outstanding issues within the framework of international law.

President Pezeshkian and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation Wednesday evening to discuss regional developments, ongoing negotiations and strategic issues, including the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian president said repeated US obstruction, along with the reimposition of sanctions, had diverted diplomacy from constructive engagement toward pressure, threats and sanctions, despite Iran’s good‑faith participation in negotiations. Iran seeks nothing beyond its legitimate rights, he added.

Any effective negotiation, he said, requires an end to war and credible guarantees against the recurrence of hostile measures.

Referring to maritime security, President Pezeshkian said Iran has long safeguarded peace and stability in the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that US naval actions and seizures of Iranian vessels have disrupted regional confidence and global trade.

President Pezeshkian, responding to claims circulating in the regional media, rejected allegations of any Iranian military action against the United Arab Emirates. He stressed that if Iran’s armed forces were ever to take military action, the country would publicly and transparently announce its position.

He emphasized the principle of good‑neighborliness, stating that regional states should prevent their territory from being used for actions or plots against Iran. He added that Iran’s defensive responses to such threats should not be misinterpreted as escalatory or destabilizing.

He also called on European states to align diplomatic rhetoric with practical steps, particularly on sanctions relief, while welcoming any initiative that strengthens regional peace and security.

The French president, for his part, reiterated Paris’s support for maintaining a ceasefire framework and underscored the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz through diplomatic mechanisms. He acknowledged that measures such as the US maritime blockade and Israeli attacks in Lebanon constitute violations of the ceasefire.

President Macron also reaffirmed Paris’s support for continued negotiations and diplomatic solutions, including efforts related to Iran’s nuclear file.

He expressed readiness to help advance talks, contribute to sanctions relief and promote multilateral guarantees aimed at achieving lasting regional stability.

MNA/President.ir