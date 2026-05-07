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May 7, 2026, 10:52 AM

FM Spox.:

Pakistan optimistic on Iran-US deal, ready to host talks

Pakistan optimistic on Iran-US deal, ready to host talks

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed optimism over a potential agreement between the United States and Iran.

"We remain optimistic about an agreement between Iran and the United States and expect it to be reached as soon as possible," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, expressing hope for a lasting and peaceful settlement that would bring stability to the region and beyond.

The spokesperson reiterated Islamabad's willingness to host a new round of talks, adding that while it remains unclear where any deal might be signed, "if it happens in Islamabad, it would be an honor for us."

Pakistan has been acting as a mediator between Tehran and Washington since the war began, hosting an initial round last month. Iran recently submitted a new 14-point peace proposal through Pakistani channels.

MNA

News ID 244284

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