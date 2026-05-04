Socialismo Italico, Habilian Assoc. condemn US attack on Iran

According to Habilian, the statement issued by these two Iranian and Italian institutions, condemning the aggression and war against Iran and the targeting of its people, reads as follows:

"War and bullying against nations anywhere in the world are reprehensible and condemnable. This is especially true when such wars are waged to impose the will of exploitative powers against the will and independence of nations.

The aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime and their crimes in recent days against the Iranian people – the targeting of schools and hospitals and the killing of children as primary objectives – are nothing new. The massacre of 168 schoolchildren at the Minab school is not an event that can be erased from the memory of nations and global public opinion.

The claims of aggressors and colonialists about bringing freedom to nations have always played out in this manner. These claims, above all, have endangered human lives. What we see today in Palestine is nothing less than an effort to subjugate the Palestinian people.

Iran and Palestine matter to us more than we think. They serve as a standard and benchmark for all of us to recognize and not forget reality and truth. Many leaders and rulers try to make people forgetful and distant from the facts. What transpired eight decades ago in Italy is similar – massacres committed during the war to keep the country in line with aggressors and criminals.

In our view, attacking Iran's vital infrastructure and besieging it is not only contrary to international law but also a war crime against the people. We believe that the actions of the United States and the Israeli regime are actions against all of humanity. Therefore, humanity must raise its voice loudly against the excesses and arrogant, inhumane behavior of these two regimes.

We express our condolences and sympathy to all the victims of war in Gaza and Lebanon, to the families of the thousands of Iranian citizens affected by the recent war, as well as to the Italian soldiers who, along the path of serving interests that do not belong to the Italian people, have become ensnared."

MNA