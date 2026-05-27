Hamas confirms its military chief assassinated in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group announced his death on Wednesday, describing Odeh as a key figure within the al-Qassam Brigades, Press TV reported.

He was killed along with his wife and two sons when the Israeli military carried out a large airstrike on northern Gaza on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, at least three powerful explosions struck Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood as residents were preparing for the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Medical staff at al-Shifa Hospital reported that at least six people were killed and 20 others wounded in the strikes.

Multiple reports said the attack caused extensive destruction in the densely populated neighbourhood.

Odeh had been appointed commander of Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades only days earlier after his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, was assassinated in an Israeli strike on the same neighbourhood on May 15.

Hamas has repeatedly said the Israeli regime is mistaken if it believes that targeting resistance leaders will force the movement to surrender or abandon its armed struggle.

The group has stressed that “the policy of assassinations will not end the Palestinian resistance.”

MNA