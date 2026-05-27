They are being rammed down the throats of Muslim nations as a precondition for any deal with Iran, orchestrated by Donald Trump in his unwavering devotion to Benjamin Netanyahu.

This is no neutral diplomacy it’s a surrender that hands Israel everything it craves while abandoning the blood of Gaza’s innocents.

Iran stands tall, having stared down American might and emerged resilient, a beacon of defiance. Any Muslim leader who joins this accord before a just settlement for Palestine hands Israel its cake to eat forever. Here are six hard truths, rooted in the grim realities of history and geopolitics.

1. Palestinian bloodshed: Israel’s unpunished atrocities demand justice first

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives women, children, the elderly through relentless bombardment.

This is not collateral damage; it echoes a pattern of horror. Recall the 1948 Deir Yassin massacre, where Zionist militias slaughtered over 100 villagers, including families machine-gunned in their homes, terrorizing Palestinians into the Nakba exodus.

In 1982, Israel’s invasion of Lebanon enabled the Sabra and Shatila massacres, where Phalangist allies under Israeli watch butchered up to 3,500 Palestinian refugees in cold blood.

Joining the Accords now, without a full settlement return of refugees, end to occupation, East Jerusalem as capital means normalizing this. Israel gets legitimacy, trade, and security pacts while the siege continues. No Muslim country gains honor or security by shaking hands over fresh graves.

Trump and Netanyahu demand this normalization as the price for “peace” with Iran, sidelining the Palestinian cause entirely. It’s cake and eating it too: endless expansion without accountability.

2. No real benefits for Muslim nations, only strategic isolation

Proponents tout economic booms for the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. Trade with Israel reached billions, tourism spiked, and tech deals flowed.

But what did Muslim signatories truly win? The UAE got flights and investments, yet faced backlash at home and regional isolation. Morocco secured U.S. recognition of Western Sahara a controversial quid pro quo. Sudan hoped for debt relief but descended into civil war.

These “gains” pale against the loss of Ummah solidarity and the empowerment of an occupier. For the broader Muslim world, especially those pressured now (Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar), the costs are steeper: alienating populations furious over Gaza, risking domestic unrest, and weakening leverage on Palestine.

Iran, by contrast, built a “resistance economy” that weathered decades of U.S. sanctions, advancing its defense, nuclear know-how, and regional influence despite maximum pressure. America tried to break Iran and failed its proxies weakened, its sanctions bypassed through ingenuity and alliances. Iran didn’t kneel; it stood glorious, forcing Washington to negotiate from fatigue, not strength.

3. Trump’s obsession with Netanyahu: Forcing normalization as Iran leverage

Trump has made it explicit: Muslim nations must join the Abraham Accords “mandatory” for any Iran deal reopening straits, oil sales, ceasefires.

This is personal, Trump’s “love” for Netanyahu, evident in his first-term moves and now, links unrelated issues. Iran, battle-hardened from confronting U.S. sanctions and Israeli strikes, has humbled American hegemony in the region.

Its resilience missile capabilities, alliances, self-reliance exposed U.S. limits after years of failed regime-change dreams. Trump needs quick wins, so he bullies Muslim states into recognizing Israel, hoping to isolate Tehran further. This is coercion, not diplomacy. Muslim countries gain nothing strategic; they lose the moral high ground and Palestinian leverage.

Israel wins normalized ties, intelligence sharing, and a united front against its foes without conceding an inch on occupation.

4. Diabolical design: Mossad penetration through embassies and “cooperation”

The Accords open floodgates for Israeli embassies across Muslim lands. History screams caution: Mossad’s track record of espionage is legendary.

From recruiting in foreign capitals to operations using diplomatic cover, Israel’s intelligence has infiltrated targets worldwide. Embassies provide legal immunity, safe houses for agents, and platforms for surveillance monitoring business, politics, dissidents, and rivals under the guise of trade and tourism.

Imagine Mossad stations in Riyadh or Islamabad, gathering data on economies, militaries, and societies. “Joint ventures” become vectors for tech theft, influence ops, and subversion. This isn’t paranoia; it’s pattern recognition from past Israeli actions.

Muslim countries invite a wolf into the fold, eroding sovereignty for illusory economic crumbs while Israel penetrates business, finance, and security networks. Iran avoided this trap, preserving independence against similar pressures.

5. Betraying the Ummah: Historical parallels and lost leverage

From the Balfour Declaration’s colonial carve-up to endless U.S. vetoes shielding Israel, history shows concessions without justice embolden the aggressor. Post Accords signatories saw no resolution on Palestine settlements expanded, Gaza suffered. Normalizing pre-settlement tells Netanyahu: “Continue; the Ummah is divided.”

Trump leverages Iran’s strength its defiance that exposed American overreach to extract this betrayal. Iran’s glory shines here: It resisted U.S. sanctions, built domestic capabilities, supported regional allies, and forced negotiations on its terms. America, once unchallenged, now bargains after costly adventures. Muslim nations joining the Accords reward the bully and punish the resistor.

6. Eternal Palestinian denial: Israel wins everything, concedes nothing

The core trap: Accords without Palestinian statehood give Israel de facto acceptance of the status quo. No right of return, no end to blockade, no sovereignty.

Israel gains markets, allies against Iran, normalized presence, and Mossad footholds. Muslim countries get photo-ops and short-term deals, but lose unity, credibility, and the ability to pressure for justice. Post-joining, why would Israel settle? It has what it wants legitimacy without cost. Trump Netanyahu axis knows this. It’s why they tie Iran talks to Accords expansion. Iran, undefeated by sanctions and wars, stands as proof that resistance yields respect.

America blinked; Muslim capitulation would be self-inflicted defeat. Fellow Muslims, especially leaders in Pakistan and beyond: Reject this poisoned chalice. Demand Palestinian justice first full liberation, not crumbs. Honor the martyrs of Gaza, Deir Yassin, Sabra and Shatila. Iran shows the way: sovereignty through strength, not surrender. The Ummah’s dignity, Palestine’s future, and regional balance hang in the balance. Do not let Trump and Netanyahu feast while our brothers starve and bleed. History will judge the compromisers harshly. Stand firm true peace flows from justice, not forced handshakes over graves.

Republished from Tehran Times