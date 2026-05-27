'Defeated militarily,' enemies waging hidden hybrid war

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry said hostile powers are seeking to compensate for their defeat on the battlefield by escalating a “hidden intelligence-security war” against Iran.

“The enemy, defeated in military war, is seeking to produce achievements for itself, even through soft war,” the statement said.

It added that the enemies openly pursued the overthrow and partition of Iran during the recent war but failed to realize those goals through military assaults.

The US and Israel initiated a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country, martyring Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran immediately retaliated against the strikes by launching barrages of missiles and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases and interests in regional countries.

According to the ministry, the enemies are now focusing more heavily on “soft, cognitive, and hybrid warfare conspiracies” aimed at undermining the country.

The statement outlined several priority areas of the enemies’ hostile activity, such as intensifying economic pressure and exploiting inflation and shortages to provoke social unrest through “enemy agents and foreign Persian-language mercenary media.”

The ministry also warned against efforts to incite ethnic and religious tensions in order to weaken national unity among Iran’s ethnic groups and officially recognized religions.

It said that “Zionist-backed terrorist groups” are being deployed for sabotage operations and border attacks, particularly in Iran’s northwestern and southeastern regions.

Such groups, it said, had previously attempted coordinated ground assaults during the recent war but were repelled by the Iranian Armed Forces after intelligence operations exposed their positions.

The statement cited assassination plots, sabotage operations, weapons smuggling, cyberattacks, and trafficking of illegal communications tools such as Starlink as key threats.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry additionally denounced foreign Persian-language outlets, including BBC Persian, Voice of America, and Iran International, for supporting hostile operations against the country.

MNA