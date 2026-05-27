Senior cleric warns against enemy's malicious goals in talks

Speaking during Eid Al-Adha prayers sermon held in the University of Tehran, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami praised the Iranian people for remaining loyal to the Islamic Establishment during the recent aggression on the country, saying that "the people presence in the streets over the past 88 days since the start of aggression on the Feb. 28 must continue until final victory is achieved."

The senior cleric said that the enemy wants the people to give up suppoting the Islamic Establihment but their attempts have got nowhere, thanks to God's mercy.

Khatami said that the enemy in both last year's round of talks and this year's round sought to deceive Iranians, noting that the enemy seeks Iranian nation's surrender.

He noted that the Iranian people's resistance has foiled the enemy's plots so far bby being present in the streets in support of the Islamic Revolution, reclaiiing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's Hajj message issued yesterday that the enemy has been defeated through people's resistance.

MNA/6842446