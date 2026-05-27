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May 27, 2026, 3:59 PM

India confirms release of 10 sailors detained in Iran

India confirms release of 10 sailors detained in Iran

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – India has announced that that all 10 Indian seafarers from the vessel MV Harbour Phoenix, who were arrested in Iran following the ship’s seizure near Jask port in July 2025, have been released.

In an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), India’s Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) confirmed that the crew members are now safe and have been reunited with their families.

According to DG Shipping, the breakthrough follows “sustained diplomatic consultations and coordinated efforts” involving India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Tehran, the Recruitment and Placement Service License (RPSL) company, the ship’s managers, and other relevant authorities.

The Indian agency reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare, safety, and protection of Indian seafarers globally. It added that necessary arrangements are currently underway to facilitate the swift repatriation of the remaining crew members back to India.

Iranian authorities have not yet independently confirmed the release.

MNA

News ID 244837

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