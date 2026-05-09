VIDEO: 26 female teachers killed in US attack on Minab School

The US and Israeli launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, civilians as well as more than 168 schoolchildren in Minab Elementary School in southern province of Hormozgan.
TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Twenty-six female teachers were among the victims killed in the US-Israeli strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran.
News ID 244351
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