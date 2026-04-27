Iran condemns terrorist attack in Mali: FM spox

He denounced the terrorist attacks in various regions of Mali which resulted in the deaths of the country's Defense Minister General Sadio Camara, his family members, and a large number of people in the country, including worshippers in a mosque in the city of Kati, near the capital, Bamako.

Baghaei expressed condolences to the families of the victims and sympathized with the government and people of Mali, and wished good health to those injured in the incident.

The spokesman reaffirmed Iran’s principled position in condemnation of all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, describing the fight against terrorism as an international responsibility that requires cooperation and coordination among all countries, as well as continuous efforts to combat perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and financiers of terrorism.

Mali’s Defense Minister General Sadio Camara was killed in coordinated attacks on military sites nationwide, as ⁠assailants targeted his house on Sunday.

Camara’s residence in the garrison town of Kati came under assault on Saturday during simultaneous attacks by an al-Qaeda affiliate and Tuareg rebels.

Camara’s second wife and two of his grandchildren were also killed in the attack on his home.

MNA