  1. Politics
May 26, 2026, 10:01 PM

Iranian, Turkish presidents stress diplomacy for peace

Iranian, Turkish presidents stress diplomacy for peace

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed their commitment to deepening trade ties and pursuing joint efforts to restore regional peace.

President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Turkey’s principled stance in supporting Iran against recent aggressions by the US and the Israeli regime. He described Ankara’s role as invaluable in advancing diplomatic processes and strengthening regional stability. 

Addressing the root causes of current tensions, Pezeshkian stated that the ongoing conflicts are imposed upon Muslim nations. While asserting Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty, he emphasized that priority remains with dialogue to secure legitimate rights and end hostilities.

On the Iran-Turkey relations, President Pezeshkian called for the removal of trade barriers at shared borders to facilitate commercial exchanges. He specifically praised Turkey’s constructive cooperation in transit sectors, particularly road and rail transport, labeling it a catalyst for mutual economic prosperity.

President Erdogan highlighted the deep-rooted bonds between the two nations. He welcomed the ongoing negotiations aimed at terminating regional conflicts and restoring tranquility. 

Reaffirming Turkey’s support for stability, the Turkish president said that Ankara would persist with its diplomatic endeavors to end clashes and bolster regional integration. 

Both presidents also concluded by wishing peace and welfare for the Islamic Ummah.

MNA

News ID 244823

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