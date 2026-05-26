China ready to play constructive role in Iran nuclear issue

According to China Daily, Mao Ning made the comments during a daily press briefing, where she said Beijing remains committed to upholding the international non-proliferation regime and promoting peace and stability in West Asia and beyond.

She said China has consistently supported a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiation.

Referring to the ongoing diplomatic efforts to end tensions in West Asia, the Chinese spokesperson expressed hope that relevant parties would seize the opportunity to negotiate a solution that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all sides.

In its latest national report on the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons or NPT that entered into force in 1970., Beijing called on the United States to show greater sincerity in resolving the Iranian nuclear file.

The report identified Washington as the main cause of the current stalemate, citing the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 as the root cause of ongoing tensions.

China has also strongly criticized the US and Israeli military actions against Iran in the last one year, describing them as serious violations of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

MNA