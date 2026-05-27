Highly-enriched uranium stockpiles not on agenda of talks

Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri, who has travelled to the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday to take part in 14th International Security Forum, said on Wednesday while talking to journalists on the sidelines of the forum that enriched uranium stockpiles are not on agenda of the nuclear talks. "This ishue is not on agemda of talks."

Prior to Bagheri's remarks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei had stated regarding the fate of 400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, “It os very clear when it comes to nuclear issues. We are a member of the NPT and as a member, we have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.”

Baghaei continued: “We have also made our positions very clear regarding Iran’s highly enriched uranium. If we want to discuss the details of these issues at this stage, we will not be able to conclude the talks. Because we have already gone this route and the differences of opinion were so beg that we were unable to conclude them.”

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