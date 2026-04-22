Iran demands release of Touska vessel, crew

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president on Tuesday, Iran's ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said US military forces on April 19 near Iranian waters in the Sea of Oman carried out a hostile and illegal attack on the commercial vessel Touska using coercion, intimidation, and reckless endangerment of the crew.

Iravani, writing on instructions from Tehran, called the attack a flagrant violation of international law, including the prohibition of aggression, and said it bore the essential characteristics of piracy.

He also stated that the action violated an April 8 ceasefire and constituted an act of aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 (1974), threatening regional and international peace.

Iran rejects and condemns the US action in the strongest terms, Iravani said, urging the Security Council and secretary-general to take an immediate and principled stance, explicitly condemn the act, ensure full accountability for those responsible, and compel the United States to release the vessel, its crew, their families and all affected persons without condition.

The ambassador requested that the letter be registered and circulated as an official Security Council document.

MNA/6807717